Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

Aziz Ansari Brings his Full Fury to Play Scorned Owners in ‘Bad Yelp Reviews’

Ansari understands the righteous rage spurred by one star reviews.

1:07 a.m.

Pretty Little Liars Recap: Unplanned Parenthood

Officer Marco Elevator really earned the top spot in this week’s power rankings.

12:15 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: Forget About the Commander

The right to love is the right to be a person.

Yesterday at 11:52 p.m.

Kimmel on Comey Dismissal: Trump Still Thinks He’s on Celebrity Apprentice

“[It’s] kind of like O.J. firing Judge Ito halfway through the trial.”

Yesterday at 11:10 p.m.

The Americans Recap: Are They Monsters?

“Darkroom” is one of the best episodes of the season.

Yesterday at 11:04 p.m.

Jessica St. Clair’s Real Battle with Cancer Will Be Reflected in Playing House

Her character Emma will be diagnosed with the same type of breast cancer.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Great News Recap: Here Comes the Hotstepper

Does this show understand how cable news works?

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Great News Recap: Mama Needs a Break

Five episodes in, Great News is firing on all cylinders.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat Recap: Everything’s Coming Up Huang

That’s how you make a deal, Louis!

Yesterday at 8:56 p.m.

Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin, Star of Rob & Big, Dead at 45

Boykin also appeared on MTV’s Fantasy Factory, Guy Code and Snack Off.

Yesterday at 7:41 p.m.

Watch Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch Get Wine-Drunk on Great News

Kelly and Mary Kelly are getting all wined up.

Yesterday at 6:00 p.m.

Larry Wilmore Is Taking His Talents to Podcasting With Black on the Air

The first episode is slated to drop this Thursday.

Yesterday at 5:52 p.m.

12 Years a Slave’s Steve McQueen to Direct Authorized Tupac Documentary

The Shakur estate has given McQueen its blessing.

Yesterday at 5:10 p.m.

Here’s the Actor Who’s Playing a Native Hawaiian Hero in a World War II Movie

Zach McGowan plays Benehakaka “Ben” Kanahele.

Yesterday at 4:40 p.m.

16 Summer Movies That Are Not Sequels, Reboots, or Remakes

From Baby Driver to The Big Sick.

Yesterday at 3:18 p.m.

Game of Thrones Actress Sophie Turner Claims She Did Not Use the N-Word in Video

Though the star appeared to use the racist slur in an Instagram video, she says she “would never use such an abhorrent word.”

Yesterday at 3:10 p.m.

How to Choose the Right TV Show for Your Summer Plans

From Bloodline to Younger, we’re here to help you pick the TV show that fits your summer.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

Jill Soloway on I Love Dick, Trump, and Making a Show About a ‘Female Monster’

“I Love Dick is about anger. When the election happened, it just became so much more necessary.”

Yesterday at 2:56 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Is Going to Play a Politician Onstage, But Not Donald Trump

Called All the President’s Men?

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

How to Navigate an Art Fair With Jerry Saltz

▶️ Nobody can do it like Jerry.