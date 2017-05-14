The Darkest Timeline: Joel McHale’s CBS Sitcom Canceled After One Season

There are secrets in his hair.

Paul McCartney Wears Requisite Level of Eyeliner in Pirates of the Caribbean

“I’ll tell you the same thing I told Richard Burton … make it quick.”

Kate McKinnon and Melissa McCarthy’s Hollywood Legends Have Some Crazy Stories

9:08 a.m.

Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump Tries to Spin the Hell Out of This Comey Situation

“Do you think I care about optics? Look at me. I sit on every chair like it’s a toilet.”