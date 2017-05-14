James Comey’s firing from his top post at the FBI has sparked more questions than answers this week, so President Trump decided to clear the hazy air by granting Lester Holt an interview to break down his thought process for the termination. And you know what? It’s pretty simple, really: “I thought he’s investigating Russia. I don’t like that. I should fire him.” Nothing like a good ole’ obstruction of justice confession to get the blood (and double scoop of vanilla ice cream) flowing.
Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump Tries to Spin the Hell Out of This James Comey Situation
James Comey’s firing from his top post at the FBI has sparked more questions than answers this week, so President Trump decided to clear the hazy air by granting Lester Holt an interview to break down his thought process for the termination. And you know what? It’s pretty simple, really: “I thought he’s investigating Russia. I don’t like that. I should fire him.” Nothing like a good ole’ obstruction of justice confession to get the blood (and double scoop of vanilla ice cream) flowing.