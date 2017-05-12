By

Band Aid Trailer: Adam Pally and Zoe Lister-Jones Try Some Rock Therapy

You get some weird suggestions in therapy — call your parents! Sleep more! Confront the emptiness of your soul! — but few as weird as the idea that starting a band together might help your relationship. This, nevertheless, is the premise of Zoe Lister-Jones’s Band Aid, which stars Lister-Jones and Adam Pally as a couple who turn to, uh, grudge rock to work through their bickering. Band Aid opens in theaters June 2, but you can catch an early screening with the film’s stars at this year’s Vulture Festival. How convenient!

Watch Zoe Lister-Jones and Adam Pally’s Band Aid Trailer

