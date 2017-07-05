Photo: David Buchan/Getty Images

It might not technically qualify as a standing ovation if almost everyone was on their feet already, but Hillary Clinton did rack up her half dozenth or so thunderous applause during Barbra Streisand’s concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Saturday night. Widening Clinton’s current reign as Queen of Broadway to a new borough, Babs did the former Democratic nominee a solid and drew her audience’s collective attention to the very special guest near the stage. As captured by Twitter user @1942bs below, the crowd cheered as Streisand shouted out “our groundbreaking First Lady, Senator of New York, Secretary of State and the winner of our country’s popular vote Hillary Rodham Clinton.” Turns out, fans of Barbra and Hillary supporters? Fairly substantial overlap.

