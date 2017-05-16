See Emma Stone and Steve Carell in the First Battle of the Sexes Trailer

In 1973, pro tennis players Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs participated in a symbolically significant exhibition match dubbed the Battle of the Sexes. Riggs, who was 55 at the time and retired, said he could beat any female player, and King, who was 30 and on her way to becoming one of the sport’s most enduring icons, agreed to take on the former world’s No. 1 in a five-set match. Despite all his big talk about women belonging in the kitchen, King whipped Riggs in straight sets, and even though she ended her career with 39 major titles across disciplines, beating the loud-mouthed court jester was surely one of her sweetest victories. Now you can watch it all play out in stunning Hollywood fashion with Emma Stone and Steve Carell in the aptly titled Battle of the Sexes on September 22.