The Best Met Gala Moments You Didn’t See on the Red Carpet

Photo: @GIRLposts/Twitter

The Met Gala is many things: a walking display of avant-garde fashion (particularly with this year’s theme), a celebration of a particular designer or movement, but, above all, a celebrity summit. Every year, all the “It” girls and guys — plus those who never stop being “It” — descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art for what can best be described as adult prom. There, these famous people serve elaborately peculiar looks, flaunt new relationships in front of their exes, and take lots and lots of group selfies. It’s not about what you wore, but who you were seen wearing it with! Let’s relive Met Gala 2017 through its best pop-culture moments from behind the scenes, and a few you might’ve missed going down on the red carpet.



Ménage à trois?

Why did nobody invite Oscar Isaac to this official meeting of the Internet Boyfriend Club? #MetGala cc @sulagnamisra @lindseyweber pic.twitter.com/FMdFzu1CIu — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) May 2, 2017

You can’t sit with us.



DIASPORA ON FLEEK pic.twitter.com/R4CH5sGPTZ — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 2, 2017

Fun fact, that photo was taken by @ZoeKravitz, so it's blessed with her cool — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 2, 2017

Get Out 2?



they're going to play rock paper scissors for Nicki's body after she's in the sunken place pic.twitter.com/mq1Ygdwb3K — Black Fantano (@fromoldharlem) May 2, 2017

We see you, Brie Larson.



annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

And you, A$AP Rocky.



Still see you, dude.



Omg Kendall and Asap Rocky pic.twitter.com/ah5G5GOqNP — bella vita (@drugproblem) May 2, 2017

The coolest kids.



Homies A post shared by Ashton Durrand Sanders (@ashtondsanders) on May 1, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

It’s not a party until Jaden Smith arrives.



When Jaden Smith brings a handful of his own dreadlocks. The star wore @louisvuitton for this year's #metgala. Director @gvsgvs Digital Art Installation @silasveta Music @ktheorymusic A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on May 1, 2017 at 10:19pm PDT

Sarah Paulson, practicing her surprised face for the Emmys.



Also Sarah Paulson, karaoking with Jessica Chastain.



sarah paulson and jessica chastain singing wannabe im dying pic.twitter.com/HIjF2yTD8A — ㅤ (@blutjeans) May 2, 2017

Spotted: Frank Ocean in the wild.



Rihanna was shook to see Frank at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pcXplEjvhc — Xavy(｡◕‿◕｡)✧･ﾟ:* (@xavyesco) May 2, 2017

A heist at the gala.



Rihanna & Sarah Paulson, oil on canvas, artist unkown (2017) pic.twitter.com/d4d0gNKKZ0 — zoe (@walshiepompeo) May 2, 2017

Ocean’s 9?



Is it outwear or eveningwear? @Priyankachopra had it all in her @ralphlauren trench coat gown at the #MetGala. Director @gvsgvs Digital Art Installation @silasveta Music #audiosocket A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on May 2, 2017 at 12:06am PDT

For the culture.



OMG OMFG THIS IS LIKE THE PICTURE OF MY FUCKING DREAMS. pic.twitter.com/4wzVbPNHKe — FLEEKNIK (@Judnikki) May 2, 2017

Damn pt. 3 A post shared by KING BOAT (@lilyachty) on May 1, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

You never know who you’ll run into in the bathroom.



I love that at the Met gala, the bathroom is Unisex and they all smoke in there 😂 pic.twitter.com/qI4otX8Y1Q — ✨ (@Ritawhoras) May 2, 2017

The Met Gala just got woke.



.@Zendaya, so much joy, good to finally connect in person. pic.twitter.com/qEachlqyWL — deray mckesson (@deray) May 2, 2017

Just a couple of scammers.



Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna @ the 2017 Met Gala pic.twitter.com/zL20IZErPx — strh (@stereothypes) May 2, 2017

Fanfic.



The last ladies to leave #TheMet @mssarahcatharinepaulson @iamnaomicampbell @jessicachastain @lupitanyongo ❤️❤️❤️❤️ xoxo A post shared by Edward Enninful, OBE (@edward_enninful) on May 1, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

Our hearts may never go on again.



@celinedion turned heads at her first #MetGala in cut-away #AtelierVersace leather and an origami-inspired headpiece. Director @gvsgvs Digital Art Installation @silasveta Music #audiosocket A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on May 1, 2017 at 11:59pm PDT

Time for bed.

