Guessing the plot of Bill Clinton and James Patterson’s co-authored new novel might just be more amusing than the announcement itself, but first things first: Bill Clinton and James Patterson are writing a book. Together. It’s Clinton’s first-ever fictional novel and Patterson’s millionth, but the real news here is it’s called The President Is Missing. A press release would have you believe said “sitting president” is a “completely fictional invention” and not an actual president, and adds that the novel will dive into a “unique amalgam of intrigue, suspense, and behind-the-scenes global drama from the highest corridors of power.” Which is presidential-speak for describing a fantasy about Hillary staging a coup that results in Donald Trump’s disappearance and her usurping his title. (Well, we can dream — let’s not forget Patterson tried to fictionally kill off Stephen King.) The book is slated for June 2018, by which point, hey, maybe they’ll have to call it nonfiction.

