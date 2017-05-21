Charlie Brooker Reveals the ‘San Junipero’ Scene That Was Too Sad To Air

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI

During their panel at the fourth annual Vulture Fest, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker and co-producer Annabel Jones held court on everything from Trump to Twitter to The Wicker Man. But among the assorted digital-era doomsaying, Brooker divulged a curious detail about one of his less-bleak episodes. “San Junipero” proved a fan favorite from last season’s new crop, weaving a yarn of fragile love between Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis in an idyllic plane wherein all is not as it seems. Brooker brought the high-concept romance up when asked if he ever had to leave any ideas on the cutting room floor due to being too sad, too dark, or otherwise too extreme. He recalled one nixed detail for the assembled crowd: “In San Junipero, there was going to be a sequence in which Gugu’s character is spending some time in a kindergarten, and you realize subsequently that those were all deceased children she was spending time with. We realized that’d just be too sad.”

That’s what those in the business call a “good note.” “San Junipero” already earns the descriptor of “devastating” and then some with its depiction of a tender, precarious bond between kindred souls. A roomful of dead children may have been, to excuse the pun, overkill.