Blade Runner 2049 Trailer: Harrison Ford Has a Secret
The trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner sequel Blade Runner 2049 is here, and Harrison Ford seems about as grumpy as you’d expect. This time, he and Ryan Gosling are surrounded by the movie’s stunning sets and Jared Leto’s absolutely monstrous pupils. Gosling plays Officer K, a young blade runner digging into Rick Deckard’s secrets. The aged blade runner has since become a recluse, leading Gosling on a chase to find him. The trailer also provides a glimpse of Robin Wright, giving the boys a steely reminder to keep order. Blade Runner 2049 is out October 6.