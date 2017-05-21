Pour out some $2 bodega whiskey for Bobby Moynihan, who’s leaving SNL after nine seasons of A+ comedic shenanigans. And how could he possibly leave without bestowing us with one last Drunk Uncle bit? And we really do mean drunk this time around. He’s here to Make America Drunk Again, folks, and has a flask-full of questionable opinions that include the pure ecstasy of La La Land, teens using Venmo, gender-fluid pomegranate juice, white people, and the abomination of a female-fronted Ghostbusters. The world will be a little less intoxicated with his departure.
Bobby Moynihan’s Drunk Uncle Sounds Off Once Last Time About Everything He Hates in the Modern Age
