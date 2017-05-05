From The Handmaid’s Tale to 13 Reasons Why, Book Adaptations Are All Over TV

Among the many trends to surface in the Peak TV era, we’re starting to see book-to-TV adaptations become, not necessarily more common, but more high-profile. George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones is the biggest example in recent years, but in 2017, we’ve had everything from Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu and Neil Gaiman’s American Gods on Starz to Liane Moriarty’s Big Little Lies on HBO and Jay Asher’s 13 Reasons Why on Netflix. This week on the Vulture TV Podcast, we discuss what makes book-to-TV adaptations unique, what it takes to do them well, and “novelistic” storytelling on TV.



