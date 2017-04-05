Broadway’s Amélie Will Close Later This Month

Photo: Joan Marcus

If you need an intense amount of whimsy in the next few weeks, you better move fast: Amélie, A New Musical is scheduled to end its Broadway run on Sunday, May 21, after opening on April 3. “It has been an honor and privilege to work with the brilliant, talented team of writers, actors and creatives who have brought AMÉLIE to life for the past two years, from Berkeley Rep, to Center Theatre Group, to Broadway,” the show’s producers said in a statement. “We’d like to express our gratitude to all of them, as well as the audiences who have shared the experience with them and with us.” The show, which features Hamilton star Phillipa Soo as the titular Parisian waitress who commits her life to planning secret delights, did not receive a single Tony nomination. The show’s original Broadway cast recording will be available online on Friday, May 19, but will probably be delivered to your door inside a garden gnome or via photo booth print-out instead.

