Breaking through the ceiling will make all that dancing on the roof much more dangerous than it needs to be, but Carly Rae Jepsen has big plans for her long weekend, and caring about the structural integrity of her apartment building didn’t even make the list. The classically Carly “Cut To The Feeling” was reportedly intended for her 2016 album Emotion: Side B, but was instead included on the soundtrack of the animated ballerina film Leap!, in which Jepsen voices an encouraging mentor to Elle Fanning’s French orphan who yearns to dance ballet. Because how are you going to take her to the stars if you don’t bust directly through the ceiling? The ceiling is the first and most obvious barrier between you and the stars!