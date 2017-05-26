Latest News from Vulture

18 mins ago

Turns Out Robin Wright Didn’t Get That House of Cards Raise She Demanded

Wait. How?

23 mins ago

Elisabeth Moss Always Gets Final Cut on Her Nude Scenes

“Everything that involves nudity I have 100 percent approval, otherwise I don’t do it.”

1:27 p.m.

Jane Campion Thinks It’s ‘Insane’ She’s the Only Woman Director to Win Cannes

“No more guys winning. That’s it. It’s just going to be women winning from now on.”

12:49 p.m.

Male Stars Are Too Buff Now

I’m worried that our current leading men are just one scoop of protein powder away from total renal failure.

12:37 p.m.

Aziz Ansari Recaps Master of None: Why Dev’s Sad Cab Ride Is ‘Very Personal’

“It captured that cab ride that everyone’s had, where you’re in this really sad moment.”

12:14 p.m.

Oscar Isaac Fondly Recalls Being Slapped by Carrie Fisher on The Last Jedi Set

The 27th time’s the charm.

12:07 p.m.

The Hilarious Master of None, Crashing, Louie Parody You Have to See

“Cuplicated” is a pitch-perfect parody of comedian-fronted dramedies.

11:38 a.m.

Samurai Jack Was the Most Poignant Depiction of Loneliness on TV

The show was a beautiful, incisive depiction of its soul-warping effects.

11:33 a.m.

The New Pirates Movies May Be Awful, But Don’t Forget How Great the Old Ones Are

Horror, romance, and comedy – the trilogy mixes and twists them to create something unique.

11:13 a.m.

Which Cannes Movies Could Become Oscar Contenders?

Each year, a handful of Oscar contenders premieres at the Croisette. Which will be this year’s?

11:05 a.m.

This Cover of Sleater-Kinney’s ‘Modern Girl’ Will Bring You Closer to the World

Live from Vulture Festival 2017.

11:00 a.m.

Bloodline Recap: All the Time in the World

Sissy Spacek and Linda Cardellini are great in this episode.

10:50 a.m.

Let Carly Rae Jepsen’s New Song ‘Cut To The Feeling’ Be Your Roof-Dancing Anthem

Prepare the angels for playing and the clouds for cutting through.

10:30 a.m.

Seth Meyers Body Slams You With News About Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte

The United States of WWE.

9:50 a.m.

How the Manchester Bombing Is Affecting the Entertainment Industry in the U.K.

Ariana Grande postponed her tour, Wonder Woman canceled its London premiere, and more.

9:42 a.m.

Bloodline Showrunner Breaks Down the Final Season and That Ambiguous Ending

“Everyone is definitely suffering a lot.”

9:36 a.m.

The French AIDS-Crisis Film That Had Journalists Weeping at Cannes

120 Beats Per Minute is the Palme d’Or contender no one saw coming

9:18 a.m.

Bryson Tiller Just Surprise-Released His New Album a Month Early

Will this be the album that proves his success isn’t a fluke?

8:59 a.m.

Liam Gallagher’s First Solo Show Will Be a Charity Concert in Manchester

All proceeds will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

7:00 a.m.

Bloodline Recap: Keep Me Hanging On

This is the longest night of John Rayburn’s life.