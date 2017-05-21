This year, James Cameron’s Titanic celebrates its 20th anniversary. (Oh yeah, you’re that old.) But, more iconically, its Oscar-winning theme song also turns 20. In honor of the anniversary, Céline Dion returned to the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, a year after she covered Queen in the wake of her husband’s death to receive the Icon Award, to sing the song that has defined her extensive career. Wearing an eye-catching white ensemble worthy of her next (hopeful) Met Gala takeover, Céline left the show barely able to go on after her nostalgic, emotional performance.

