This year, James Cameron’s Titanic celebrates its 20th anniversary. (Oh yeah, you’re that old.) But, more iconically, its Oscar-winning theme song also turns 20. In honor of the anniversary, Céline Dion returned to the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, a year after she covered Queen in the wake of her husband’s death to receive the Icon Award, to sing the song that has defined her extensive career. Wearing an eye-catching white ensemble worthy of her next (hopeful) Met Gala takeover, Céline left the show barely able to go on after her nostalgic, emotional performance.
Watch Céline Dion Sing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ 20 Years Later in BBMAs’ Titanic Tribute
This year, James Cameron’s Titanic celebrates its 20th anniversary. (Oh yeah, you’re that old.) But, more iconically, its Oscar-winning theme song also turns 20. In honor of the anniversary, Céline Dion returned to the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, a year after she covered Queen in the wake of her husband’s death to receive the Icon Award, to sing the song that has defined her extensive career. Wearing an eye-catching white ensemble worthy of her next (hopeful) Met Gala takeover, Céline left the show barely able to go on after her nostalgic, emotional performance.