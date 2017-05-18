Several painful, confusing things have happened already today. Chance the Rapper gleefully dancing, both solo and beside Francis and the Lights, isn’t one of them. No matter who you are or what you’re doing, having a reason to smile is always necessary. Let Chance be the salve that a day like this one requires in the video for Francis and the Lights’ “May I Have This Dance,” which, true to its inviting title, offers plenty of choreography and carefree moves. Like most things Chance is involved with, it’s delightful.
Few Things in Life Are Better Than Watching Chance the Rapper Dance
