Cher turned 71 years old on Saturday, and on Sunday she finally collected the Billboard Music Awards’ Icon Award. Never the type to shy away from making a spectacle of herself, Cher showed up in pasties to match her pink-tipped wig, belted out “Believe” Auto-Tune be damned, then returned in her decades-old appropriately iconic black leotard to perform “Turn Back Time” as if no time had passed at all. “You’re not gonna be the prettiest, smartest, or most talented, but you’re gonna be special,” she said of the advice she was given at her career’s start. Also: “I can do a five minute plank.” Watch her prove both attributes in the performances above and below.

