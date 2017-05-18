Watch Chris Cornell’s Final Performance With Soundgarden

Hours before he was found dead in his hotel room, Chris Cornell played his final performance with Soundgarden at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Cornell, who also performed with Audioslave, was 52 and his death was “sudden and unexpected,” according to a representative. Soundgarden had broken up in 1997, and then later reunited in 2010. In April, Cornell said that Soundgarden was halfway through writing an album before the band’s tour began. Before the concert, he tweeted, “#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!! @soundgarden #nomorebullshit.”