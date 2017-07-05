Latest News from Vulture

12:00 p.m.

Saturday Night Live Recap: Chris Pine Gets Goofy

SNL takes a break from Trump with a fun, silly episode.

11:57 a.m.

Nicki Minaj Spontaneously Paid Fans’ Tuition Upon Request

The Nicki Minaj scholarship fund is highly generous.

11:44 a.m.

Yup, A Second Season of 13 Reasons Why Will Actually Happen

Perhaps they’ll just work their way through the five W’s.

10:35 a.m.

Chris Pine Has Handy Song to Help You Remember Exactly Which Chris He Is on SNL

He’s the musical Chris!

10:10 a.m.

Kellyanne Conway Is the Carmen Sandiego No One’s Looking for on SNL

A cunning strategy.

9:57 a.m.

Dystopia in SNL’s The Handmaid’s Tale Is a Major Bummer for the Bros, Too

From what they’ve heard, dystopia blows.

9:32 a.m.

Not Donald Trump Gets Some Upsetting News When He Calls Into SNL’s Morning Joe

Meanwhile, workplace sexual tension is off the charts.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Doctor Who Recap: This Old House

“Knock Knock” is the first truly duff episode of the season.

Yesterday at 3:16 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Unseats Fate of the Furious As Box-Office Champ

Summer box-office season is officially rearing.

Yesterday at 1:15 p.m.

Miley Cyrus Attempts to Clarify Her Controversial Comments About Hip-Hop

“I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap.”

Yesterday at 11:50 a.m.

Ukraine Bans Steven Seagal for Being Threat to National Security

Seagal was recently granted Russian citizenship.

Yesterday at 11:00 a.m.

If You Recognize Kevin Bacon Out in the World, His Ego Dictates That You Say So

Talk to Kevin Bacon about Kevin Bacon, he insists.

Yesterday at 9:46 a.m.

ABC Reportedly Nears Deal to Revive American Idol

Will the red Coca-Cola cups make a return too?

Yesterday at 12:06 a.m.

Neil deGrasse Tyson Critiques the Science of Alien: Covenant on Late Show

In space, no one can hear Neil point out that sound can’t travel in space.

5/5/2017 at 9:25 p.m.

Loretta Lynn Admitted to a Nashville Hospital After Suffering a Stroke at Home

While expected to make a full recovery, the country singer’s upcoming concert dates will be postponed.

5/5/2017 at 9:16 p.m.

Fantasy Boyfriend Jason Momoa Is Also Funny, Will Star in Will Ferrell Comedy

The two men will play father and son in a fictitious TV show.

5/5/2017 at 9:00 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Recap: The Queens of 90210

Shea Couleé is a next-level drag queen.

5/5/2017 at 8:14 p.m.

New Rough Night Trailer: Weekend at Bernadette’s

Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, and Ilana Glazer enjoy a night of drinking, dancing, and corpse disposal.

5/5/2017 at 7:03 p.m.

Dave Chappelle Joins Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born

The comedian will portray a character by the name of Noodles.

5/5/2017 at 6:35 p.m.

The Lovers Is a Very Smart Movie About a Very Dumb Idea

And it’s fun watching Debra Winger and Tracy Letts gaze helplessly at each other.