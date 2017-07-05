Between himself, Hemsworth, Evans, and Pratt, Chris Pine knows there’s a lot of white Hollywood Chrises going around. So he understands your confusion as to exactly which Chris he is, he does. But that doesn’t mean he’s content to let it lie! After all, how many Chrises got a slot on Barbra Streisand’s duets album? Just this Chris, duh. And so Pine put his specific skill set to use, devoting his Saturday Night Live monologue to a tune about how he’s not that Chris. Pine, personally, we think you’re an excellent Chris, and we’re on your side. But hosting SNL the weekend Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opened? Kind of asking for trouble.