Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin, Star of Rob & Big, Dead at 45

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, star of MTV’s Rob & Big, is dead at 45, reports TMZ. On the reality series, which ran for three seasons (2006-2008), Boykin was the bodyguard and close friend to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek. The best buds, with their bulldog “Meaty,” fully committed to all sorts of antics like attempting to break Guinness World Records, investigating “poop mysteries,” and entering the competitive world of turtle racing. After the series ended, Boykin appeared on Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and in other MTV shows including Guy Code and Snack Off. Before his television career, Boykin served in the U.S. Navy. His cause of death has not been released.