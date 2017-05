Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

Your Guide to the Gods of American Gods

After you inevitably find yourself asking, what the hell is going on?

17 mins ago

Mo’Nique Blames Oprah, Tyler Perry, and Lee Daniels for Blackballing Her

“It would kill me not to say the real shit. You are not paying me equally. You are not treating me fairly.”

5:17 p.m.

How Many Kardashians Need to Throw Water on Scott Disick?

The answer is between two and four.

5:05 p.m.

The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell Break Up After Boring Engagement

What will the reality-TV stars do now?

4:50 p.m.

Claire Foy in Talks to Be the Next Lisbeth Salander

Sony is courting The Queen.

2:15 p.m.

King Arthur Was the Summer’s First Flop. What Happened?

There’s a certain kind of intellectual property that seems to lend itself to flops.

1:10 p.m.

Aziz Ansari Recaps Master of None, ‘The Thief’: ‘Dev Is Really Lonely’

Welcome to Aziz-caps.

1:07 p.m.

Watch the Will & Grace Cast Return to Their Old Apartment to Tease the Revival

Jack and Karen are still in character, because they’re pros.

12:37 p.m.

Maybe Lana Del Rey Can Save Us All

“Coachella — Woodstock in My Mind” rewrites the past.

12:33 p.m.

Harassment Allegations Surround L.A. Reid’s Sudden Departure From Epic Records

A female assistant reportedly claims the music exec harassed her.

12:29 p.m.

How Netflix’s Anne of Green Gables Adaptation Found Its Anne Shirley

And why it’s like an “eight-hour Jane Campion feature.”

12:19 p.m.

Drake Goes to Cousin’s Prom, Gets Upstaged by Her Outfit

A night to remember indeed.

12:07 p.m.

Master of None Season-Finale Recap: A Kiss Through the Door

Dev and Francesca have one last chance to take a big risk.

11:52 a.m.

Watch the Trailer for Alison Brie’s ’80s Ladies’ Wrestling Netflix Show GLOW

Premiering on Netflix June 23.

11:51 a.m.

The Secret History of William Gibson’s Never-Filmed ‘Aliens’ Sequel

Gibson’s Alien III script had space communists, a zero-gravity alien swarm, and something called the ‘New Beast.’

11:41 a.m.

Bravo Is Making a Feud-Style Show About Anna Wintour and Tina Brown

It’ll be a six-hour series.

11:16 a.m.

Former Paramount CEO Brad Grey Dead at 59

Grey left the studio in February.

11:09 a.m.

I Love Dick Recap: Art Becomes Life Becomes Art

“Dick does not care to be made a spectacle of. You better watch your back.”

10:21 a.m.

John Oliver Gives an Update on the FCC’s Net-Neutrality Comments Section

Because of a weird FCC quirk, you should pause your net-neutrality outrage for the time being.

10:17 a.m.

Master of None Recap: Love Each Other a Little

“Amarsi Un Po” builds the tension in Dev and Francesca’s relationship.