Stephen Colbert Tries to Dissect Donald Trump’s International Misfires This Week

Between shoving Prime Ministers and awkwardly shaking hands with world leaders, President Donald Trump is having quite the memorable experience abroad this week. And you know who doesn’t love this weird energy coming from our Trumpy? Stephen Colbert, but of course. “I don’t think that shoving is appropriate for an international summit. That’s the kind of shoving that belongs in the buffet line at Mar-a-Lago,” he explained. And to the NATO leaders who looked sad while Trump was speaking: “Oh come on, cheer up, he’s not your president! You don’t have to live with him here.”

