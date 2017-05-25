Stephen Colbert Explains the $2 Trillion Math Error in Trump’s Budget

After news started circulating about a $2 trillion accounting mistake in President Trump’s proposed budget, there’s was a lot of questions about how such a large error could be made. Sure, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney defended the numbers by explaining a lot of assumptions, but on the Late Show Stephen Colbert offered another reason for the questionable math. “There is a simple explanation for how this happened: Donald Trump is an idiot,” Colbert quipped. The late-night host also has a word of warning for the budget director — one which many chronic assumers have probably heard before, especially if their name is Mick Mulvaney.