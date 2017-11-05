Though President Trump had plenty on not nice things to say about Stephen Colbert, the Late Show host was elated to hear the criticism. After Trump was quoted telling Time reporters that Colbert is a “no-talent guy” with a “filthy” mouth on Thursday, the comedian joyfully giggled at the top of his monologue. “Mr. Trump, there’s a lot you don’t understand,” Colbert said directly in the camera. “But I never thought one of those things would be show business. Don’t you know I’ve been trying for a year to get you to say my name?” Colbert, like Alec Baldwin and Saturday Night Live before him, finally won the presidential seal of disapproval, and he could’t be happier about it. Colbert gloated, “I win!”