Riverdale Has Found Its New Reggie

Someone get Francis Ford Coppola on the phone.

Colbert Can’t Help But Get Some Godfather Vibes From James Comey’s Firing

I can’t believe Drag Race hasn’t done this sooner.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Recap: The Roast of Michelle Visage

The Bluths are back, baby!

Jason Bateman Says Arrested Development Season Five is Imminent

The haircut that launched a thousand Millenium Falcons.

Alden Ehrenreich’s Hair is Ready to Be Han Solo’s Hair

Law & Order: SVU Has Been Renewed for a 19th Season, Edging it Close to a Record

A new series pick-up suggests as much?

Watch Will Ferrell Sing ‘I Will Always Love You’ to a Crowd of College Graduates

It’s called At Home With Amy Sedaris .

Amy Sedaris to Get a New Show, Provide Light in Dark Times

Yesterday at 6:08 p.m.

What to Know About the Stacked Cast of Crazy Rich Asians

The movie features Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, and more.