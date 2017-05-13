Ah, James Comey. His six-day weekend began on Tuesday when he was fired by President Trump from his top post at the FBI, doing so in a way that Stephen Colbert can’t help but compare to the cinematic mind of Francis Ford Coppola — Trump made his long-time security guard deliver the news in a nondescript folder? And then made sure it was received in the most “thuggish and humiliating way possible”? It’s almost like a Godfather horse head in a bed, except this time around, nobody respects the Don.
Stephen Colbert Can’t Help But Get Some Godfather Vibes From James Comey’s Firing
