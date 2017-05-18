Brace for Drama: The Trailer for the CW’s Dynasty Reboot Is Here

In case you had any doubt, Dynasty still lives for drama. The CW’s reboot of the classic soap stars Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington, whose father (Grant Show) announces he’s going to marry Cristal (Nathalie Kelley). Cristal doesn’t exactly come from the Carrington’s Über-wealthy background, and — you guessed it — catfights quickly ensue. The Gossip Girl team of Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage is executive producing the series, alongside Revenge’s Sallie Patrick, Jane the Virgin’s Brad Silberling, and Esther and Richard Shapiro, the creators of the original Dynasty. The new soap will air just after Riverdale on Wednesdays this fall. As a bonus, watch an excerpt from the pilot below.