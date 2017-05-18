Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

The 11 Weirdest Things David Lynch Has Done Since His Last Major Project

Bizarre short films, business ideas, acting gigs, and other zaniness from America’s most unpredictable auteur.

6:15 p.m.

Brie Larson Gets Emotional in the First Trailer for The Glass Castle

Brie Larson has her serious hair on.

5:26 p.m.

Penélope Cruz Brought Out Her Donatella Versace Wig and Glare for ACS

It’s quite the blonde wig.

5:11 p.m.

Metallica Still Have Plenty to Give

At the Uniondale stop of their WorldWired tour, Metallica proved that they’re still masters of metal.

4:45 p.m.

PWR BTTM Address Sexual-Assault Allegations in Detail

“We want nothing more than to be back performing together soon.”

3:21 p.m.

Few Things in Life Are Better Than Watching Chance the Rapper Dance

What a delight.

3:19 p.m.

7 Brilliant Easter-Egg Jokes You Definitely Missed in Arrested Development

▶️ “That’s a wonderful performance, Dad. You’re a regular Brad Garrett.”

3:16 p.m.

Val Kilmer Credits Love and Jesus With Curing His Cancer

Also, he’s totally up for a Top Gun sequel.

2:55 p.m.

T-Pain and Lil Wayne Have Finally Answered Our Prayers and Released T-Wayne

It’s been a long time coming.

2:51 p.m.

Reckoning With the Weight of Chris Cornell’s Lyrics

Chris Cornell’s lyrics pointed to a troubled mind, but should we read into them?

1:41 p.m.

Watch the Trailers for All the CW’s New Shows

So many beautiful people!

1:33 p.m.

Cannes Review: Loveless Will Make You Happy You Don’t Live in Russia (Yet)

The director of Leviathan returns with another dour look at his home country.

1:05 p.m.

Nicole Kidman Goes Full Punk in the How to Talk to Girls at Parties Teaser

Punk is … well, obviously punk is Nicole Kidman in 2017.

1:04 p.m.

Brace for Drama: The Trailer for the CW’s Dynasty Reboot Is Here

Coming this fall.

1:00 p.m.

10 Amazing Vocal Performances From Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell

The Soundgarden and Audioslave front man was a defining figure of the grunge scene and one of the best rock vocalists we had.

12:31 p.m.

Seth Meyers on How Donald Trump’s Latest Scandal Is Like Part of Law & Order

“You know who one of those people is out there harming the president? The president.”

12:18 p.m.

Empire Recap: Ocean’s Fifty-Eleven

It was only a matter of time until Empire pulled off a legit heist.

12:02 p.m.

Netflix Is Making a Dark Crystal Prequel Series to Unsettle You All Over Again

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will design the creatures.

12:00 p.m.

Shots Fired Recap: Officer Down

Will Ashe and Preston’s relationship survive what comes next?

11:49 a.m.

OITNB Riffs on Black Mirror As Poussey and Taystee Have a Very ’80s Reunion

Orange Is the New Black Mirror.