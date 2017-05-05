If a star is born and Dave Chappelle isn’t around to riff on it, was that star ever really born? The answer, quite simply, is no. Fortunately, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Chappelle’s Show comic is joining Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star Is Born, which already features Lady Gaga as the burgeoning country singer Cooper guides along the path to fame. The comedian helps round out the cast alongside Sam Elliott and Andrew Dice Clay. Chappelle will reportedly play the role of Noodles, “Cooper’s oldest friend with whom he started out playing with in blues clubs.” Based the name alone, it’s safe to assume Chappelle’s character is a comic, a blues musician or a man so dedicated to his love of noodles, he devotes his life to the rise of a young up-and-coming noodle lover who will one day outgrow him in her unyielding quest for stardom. Probably one of the former though.