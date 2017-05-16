Photo: NBC

When Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live in November, he suggested that we all give the newly elected President Trump a chance. That was a mistake, he admitted in a stand-up set this week. “I was the first guy on TV to say ‘give Trump a chance.’ I fucked up. Sorry,” Chappelle told the audience at a benefit dinner for Robin Hood, according to a tweet from NBC host Willie Geist.

Dave Chappelle tonight in NY on his November SNL monologue: "I was the first guy on TV to say 'Give Trump a chance.' I f***ed up. Sorry." — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) May 16, 2017

Chappelle made the comment during his set at the @RobinHoodNYC benefit tonight. — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) May 16, 2017

During Chappelle’s monologue, the comedian said he wished Trump luck and would give the new president a chance, adding that, “We, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one, too.” With the latest leaks to come out of Trump’s White House, Chappelle’s generosity toward Trump is no longer on the table.