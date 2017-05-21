Latest News from Vulture

1:42 p.m.

Jessica St. Clair Asked Lennon Parham to Choose Her New Boobs Post- Masectomy

“She felt each [implant] like a sommelier would. Then she goes, ‘It’s number two.’”

1:28 p.m.

The Meyerowitz Stories Is the Best Adam Sandler Film Since Punch-Drunk Love

Noah Baumbach’s new film shows the director at his most generous and insightful.

1:25 p.m.

Neil Patrick Harris’s ‘Gnarly’ Series of Unfortunate Events Nails

He also teased the new disguises his character will wear in the second season.

12:55 p.m.

Brit Marling’s First Ghost Story Had Everyone at Her Sleepaway Camp Spooked

The camp asked to send her home early because her story scared everyone in the cabin.

12:31 p.m.

How Tilda Swinton and Steven Yeun Make Art in the Age of Trump

“We all need to find perspective.”

12:13 p.m.

Luke Perry Is Totally the Man on the Set of Riverdale

He was the hit of the Riverdale panel at Vulture Festival.

12:03 p.m.

Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller Get to Beat Each Other Up in The Meyerowitz Stories

Finishing the job they started in Happy Gilmore.

11:24 a.m.

How Connie Britton Fought to Make Her Characters Reflective of Real Women

It’s Connie Britton at Vulture Festival, y’all!

11:21 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Mocks Alex Jones’ Forced Apology By Issuing His Own ‘Apologies’

“I am now legally required to understand those words to be wrong.”

11:05 a.m.

Saturday Night Live Season Finale Recap: Dwayne Johnson For President

The Rock hosts SNL for the fifth time.

10:04 a.m.

Bobby Moynihan’s Drunk Uncle Sounds Off Once Last Time About Everything He Hates

“Here’s an Instagram story: GO TO CHURCH.”

9:36 a.m.

Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks Are Ready to Be Your 2020 Presidential Candidates

“The truth is, America needs us.”

9:00 a.m.

See the First Trailer for Season 3 of Playing House

Get excited, Jammers.

8:57 a.m.

SNL’s Donald Trump Leads His Ragtag Group of Advisers With ‘Hallelujah’

Poor Leonard Cohen.

8:31 a.m.

David S. Pumpkins Gloriously Returns to SNL to Show Off His Rap Skills

ANY QUESTIONS?

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

Doctor Who Recap: The Shadow World

“Extremis” is Doctor Who at its darkest and most brilliant.

Yesterday at 9:42 p.m.

Watch Titus Burgess and Jane Krakowski Forget Their Troubles, Get Happy

A surprise appearance at Vulture Festival!

Yesterday at 9:34 p.m.

Make Your Choice and Watch Tituss Burgess Slay ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’

“Maybe they’ll get their act together, put me in that movie.”

Yesterday at 9:33 p.m.

Stephen Colbert: Trump Is a ‘Redolent Turd’ Who Will Probably Resign

“Trump will leave and declare leaving office a victory.”

Yesterday at 9:18 p.m.

Michael Shannon Gets Through Grueling Film Shoots By Acting Like a Vampire

“I go into my little room in the trailer and I turn all the lights out and I just lay on the floor.”