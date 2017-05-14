Actor Powers Boothe died Sunday morning of natural causes, his publicist confirmed to TVLine. Perhaps most well-known for his turn as Cy Tolliver in HBO’s Deadwood, the prolific character actor was also known to fans as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Gideon Malick, Nashville’s Lamar Wyatt and Vice President Noah Daniels on 24. Boothe’s big screen projects included The Avengers, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and Tombstone. His signature commanding voice was also featured in animated series like Justice League and Justice League Unlimited, for which he portrayed Gorilla Grodd. After starting his small screen career with a handful of TV roles, Boothe took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Special for the titular role in 1980’s Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones. However, he began his acting career on the stage, appearing in the 1974 Lincoln Center production of Richard III and making his Broadway debut later that decade. Beau Bridges took to Twitter to break the news of his friend and fellow actor’s death Sunday evening.
Deadwood Actor Powers Boothe Dies at 68
Actor Powers Boothe died Sunday morning of natural causes, his publicist confirmed to TVLine. Perhaps most well-known for his turn as Cy Tolliver in HBO’s Deadwood, the prolific character actor was also known to fans as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Gideon Malick, Nashville’s Lamar Wyatt and Vice President Noah Daniels on 24. Boothe’s big screen projects included The Avengers, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and Tombstone. His signature commanding voice was also featured in animated series like Justice League and Justice League Unlimited, for which he portrayed Gorilla Grodd. After starting his small screen career with a handful of TV roles, Boothe took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Special for the titular role in 1980’s Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones. However, he began his acting career on the stage, appearing in the 1974 Lincoln Center production of Richard III and making his Broadway debut later that decade. Beau Bridges took to Twitter to break the news of his friend and fellow actor’s death Sunday evening.