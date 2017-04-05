Photo: Getty Images

Get ready for a matinee date with your favorite grandma. Deadline reports that Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, and Candice Bergen are all set to star in Book Club, a movie about a group of friends who discover that “inspiration can come in the most unlikely of places” after they start reading Fifty Shades of Grey in their monthly book club. For some reason, the lifelong friends in this movie are all meant to be in their 60s, despite the fact that each of these actresses is making their 70s look fabulous. The film is being directed by Bill Holderman, which is odd considering this is clearly a Nancy Meyers movie, but surely we can still expect broad, starched white collars, world-class kitchens, crates of Keaton Wine being served on ice, extravagant built-in book cases, wide belts, Fonda in plunging necklines, Keaton swaddled in yards of cream-colored textiles, and Bergen in statement blazers. Honestly, even if these women just sit in the same drawing room for two hours and take turns reading passages of Fifty Shades of Grey aloud, this movie will have served its core demo. If it can end with a First Wives Club–style choreographed performance of some Lesley Gore song, all the better.