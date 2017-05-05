Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

These Minor Game of Thrones Characters Deserve Their Own Spinoff

▶️ “You cannot give up on the gravy. No gravy, no pie. Simple as that.”

29 mins ago

Diane Keaton Demonstrates Her Love of Kissing on Her Fellow Talk-Show Guests

“There’s nothing greater than kissing a man in a movie.”

2:16 p.m.

Ryan Murphy Now Has an Instagram to Torture You With ACS and AHS Clues

Max Greenfield is in Versace! See a creepy drawing of an elephant!

2:14 p.m.

The 13 Most Annoying Things About 13 Reasons Why

Who eats pizza in a hot tub?

2:00 p.m.

Richard Gere on The Dinner and Why Big Meals Onscreen Are Overrated

“It looks a lot better in the movie, frankly, than it did when we were shooting.”

1:37 p.m.

Cat Power Is One of Our Most Vital Songwriters

She’s playing this year’s Vulture Festival with Frankie Cosmos.

1:32 p.m.

Ranking All 373 Rolling Stones Songs

An honest look at the world’s greatest rock-and-roll band.

1:01 p.m.

Behind the Best Gay Wedding Sketch Ever

On this week’s episode of Good One podcast.

12:47 p.m.

Ellen DeGeneres Says Trump Isn’t Welcome on Her Show

“He’s against everything that I stand for.”

12:22 p.m.

Here’s How to Audition for a Spike Jonze Movie

Margaret Qualley, the star of Kenzo’s viral perfume ad, had to audition for Jonze by dancing like a tree.

12:21 p.m.

Watch Beautiful British Men Suffer in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk Trailer

The film arrives July 21.

12:07 p.m.

See the Trailer for Bloodline’s Final Season

Kyle Chandler’s real nervous.

11:46 a.m.

Barry Jenkins on How He Directed Dear White People’s Most Pivotal Episode

“We are trying to work the audience into an empathic feeling, so that we understand what it’s like to be Reggie.”

11:43 a.m.

Ian McShane: Don’t You Dare Call Me a ‘National Treasure’

“When a fan’s going, ‘How did you do that?’ it’s like, ‘How the f*ck do I know?’”

11:07 a.m.

Chris Stapleton’s From a Room: Volume 1 Is Proof That Country Is Doing Just Fine

Songs of hard drinking and sobering thinking abound.

10:53 a.m.

The Big Bang Theory’s Creator Trolled Trump Over Apprentice Ratings Last Night

“Defeat terrorism and crazy dictators? He couldn’t even defeat Two and a Half Men.”

10:47 a.m.

Scandal Recap: Eleven Pounds

This show transformed into 24 so gradually, we barely noticed it happening.

10:38 a.m.

Movie Review: You Can’t Look Away From Last Men in Aleppo

You should see this movie to witness an ongoing tragedy. But you should also see it to learn humility.

10:10 a.m.

Grizzly Bear Has Come to Reclaim Its Indie-Rock Throne With a New Song

They’re back after nearly five years.

10:08 a.m.

From The Handmaid’s Tale to 13 Reasons Why, Book Adaptations Are All Over TV

And they’re more prestige-y than ever.