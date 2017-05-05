Diane Keaton is the perfect talk-show guest. She brings wine. She talks about young hunks. On the Graham Norton Show, Keaton started talking about how she loves kissing men in movies — there’s no emotional commitment! — and things just tumbled forward into her kissing her host and her fellow guests. To be clear, we’re not talking about some kissing on the cheek business; Diane Keaton goes in for the face-holding, right-dab-on-the-mouth real deal. She also likes to hit the people she kisses first, because they need punishment. Sounds like she’s really ready for that movie about reading Fifty Shades of Grey.