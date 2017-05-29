Latest News from Vulture

19 seconds ago

Diane Kruger Made a Bet That She’d Get a Tattoo If Her Film Made It Into Cannes

The actress took home Best Actress at the festival on Sunday.

11:51 a.m.

The Bachelorette: ‘Race Didn’t Play in As a Factor When It Came to Choosing Men’

“In my final decision, I just went with my heart and the person I found my forever with,” says Rachel Lindsay.

11:33 a.m.

House of Cards’ Fifth Season Is Bonkers, in a Good Way

Not since season four of Boardwalk Empire has a show made me want to go back and reconsider every withering thing I’ve written about it.

11:00 a.m.

The Saturday Night Live Season That Almost Was

If Hillary had won.

10:29 a.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Recap: Tammi With an I

“Every national chain sounds disgusting. Jack in the Box. Hardee’s. The Gap. Jiffy Lube.”

10:20 a.m.

Netflix Orders Its First Turkish-Language Series

Written and produced in Turkey, the show will focus on a young man who discovers he has special powers.

10:00 a.m.

Why Saturday Night Live’s Ratings This Season Are Unprecedented

SNL 42 stands as an unqualified Nielsen smash.

12:37 a.m.

Alex Rodriguez Joins ABC News As Their Latest Contributor

Enjoy your first cup of coffee with A-Rod. Or your last glass of night wine. Or possibly both.

Yesterday at 11:16 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean Boasts a No. 1 at the Weekend Box Office

Dead men are allowed to brag a little.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Madeline Zima Didn’t Know She Was Auditioning for the Twin Peaks Revival

“When David was watching something I did and he liked it, I felt like the sun was shining on only me.”

Yesterday at 10:33 p.m.

Silicon Valley Recap: Richard Hendricks Gets Laid!

It took him four seasons to get there, but so what?

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

The Leftovers Recap: Are You a Bad Enough Dude to Kill the President?

With the fate of the world at stake, Kevin Garvey faces off against himself.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

David Lynch Forces Your Brain to Work Differently

What we’re dealing with here is a work like no other, unveiled in a manner no one has ever experienced before.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Why The Leftovers Did an ‘International Assassin’ Sequel

There was a lot of discussion of the Bourne and Bond movies.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

American Gods Recap: A Whole New World

“Lemon Scented You” ups the tension between Old and New Gods.

Yesterday at 8:40 p.m.

Logan Lucky Trailer: Ocean’s Eleven, Meet NASCAR

Steven Soderbergh’s new comedy stars a Who’s Who? of Yee-Haw.

Yesterday at 7:35 p.m.

No One Is More Shocked Than Joaquin Phoenix That He Won Best Actor at Cannes

For his turn in Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here.

Yesterday at 3:31 p.m.

Ed Westwick Wants Nothing to Do With a Gossip Girl Revival

“It’s such a strange thing to think about.”

Yesterday at 2:21 p.m.

Here Are the Cannes 2017 Award Winners

Toutes nos félicitations!

Yesterday at 1:13 p.m.

On Teenage Emotions, Lil Yachty Tries to Stay Positive

The young rapper’s penchant for positive hooks and weightless production is on display