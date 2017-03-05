Latest News from Vulture

10:15 a.m.

The Flash Recap: Who Is Savitar?

The Flash reveals the not-so-shocking identity of its big bad.

10:04 a.m.

Donald Trump Turned Down Going on SNL When Alec Baldwin Hosted This Season

Sad!

9:45 a.m.

You’ll Soon Be Able to Watch Atlanta on Hulu

Good news, since Atlanta’s second season won’t arrive for a while.

9:45 a.m.

Hulu Renews The Handmaid’s Tale for a Second Season

Blessed be the fruit.

9:45 a.m.

Hulu’s Livestreaming Service Is Finally Here. Is It Worth It?

Let’s dive into the pros and cons.

9:30 a.m.

The Defenders Trailer Arrives, Gives Sigourney Weaver Fans Much to Squeal Over

And Krysten Ritter brings the deadpan charm.

9:14 a.m.

The Dark Tower Trailer: The Gunslinger and the Man in Black Face Off

The Stephen King adaptation arrives in theaters August 4.

1:15 a.m.

Chris Rock Recaps the Final Obama White House Party’s Star-Studded Glory

“I’m not really supposed to be alone with Michelle Obama.”

12:23 a.m.

Hillary Clinton Used Handmaid’s Tale As a Warning in Planned Parenthood Speech

“In The Handmaids Tale women’s rights are gradually, slowly stripped away.”

12:22 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: Trapped in a Box

In Gilead, knowing how to play your role is very important.

Yesterday at 11:49 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Recap: Smooth Operator

Ms. Montgomery actually gets it together this week!

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

Dear White People Recap: The Truth About TroCo

Coco’s relationship with Troy is an ideal, not a sustainable reality.

Yesterday at 11:11 p.m.

The Americans Recap: Home Away From Home

“IHOP” is an episode about parents, children, and the mistakes that can break them apart.

Yesterday at 11:11 p.m.

The Americans: Alison Wright on Martha’s Surprising Return

“She’s lucky, I guess. Doesn’t really seem like it when you see her sitting all alone.”

Yesterday at 10:22 p.m.

Melissa McCarthy to Investigate Puppet Homicides in The Happytime Murders

Think Who Framed Roger Rabbit? with puppet cadavers.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Great News Recap: Days of Our Lives

“War Is Hell” is the funniest episode of Great News yet.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Great News Recap: This Is My Fight Song

The chemistry between Andrea Martin and John Michael Higgins is this show’s biggest strength.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat Recap: Master Debater

No child has ever been more prepared for debate than Evan Huang.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

Oliver Stone’s Vladimir Putin Interview Included a Dr. Strangelove Movie Date

The Russian president had never seen the comedy about a nuclear war between the U.S. and U.S.S.R.

Yesterday at 7:38 p.m.

The Eagles Are Suing a Place Called Hotel California

The 11-room establishment purports to be the inspiration for the massively popular song.