You’ll Soon Be Able to Watch Atlanta on Hulu

What didn’t Atlanta do in its outstanding first season? It wondered aloud what would happen if Justin Bieber were black. It perfectly critiqued the attention-desperate online influencer. It made Lakeith Stanfield a star. And now the Golden Globe–winning show is heading to Hulu, where you can revisit Donald Glover’s look at being young and black and living in Atlanta. Hulu is getting exclusive streaming video-on-demand rights to the show, which is good news for cord-cutters. We won’t get Atlanta’s second season for a while — Donald Glover has to do his little space movie, or whatever — so this’ll give you something to do in between listening to Redbone and Migos in Atlanta’s absence.