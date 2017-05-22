Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Here’s something we don’t acknowledge enough: We all ought to be a little more thankful for Drake and his shameless thirst for pop culture’s reigning women. Is there a woman on earth Drake hasn’t found a way to publicly appreciate or openly lust after? The Billboard Music Awards were mostly boring, save for Drake — who broke a record for most BBMA wins in a single year last night — bowing down before celestial songstress Céline Dion and planting the seeds of an (ostensibly Instagram-exclusive) romance with Vanessa Hudgens (he also called Nicki Minaj the love of his life, but since when is that news?). When Aubrey Drake Graham — nothing but a humble rapper from Toronto — was in the presence of Céline Dion, he responded as we all would: with a bow. Then the thirst took over, and Drake said that he’s “a year away from a Céline tat.”

Drake meeting Celine Dion! #BBMAs A post shared by Drake Official Fansite (@wordonrd) on May 22, 2017 at 12:00am PDT

Onstage, Drake told Vanessa Hudgens she looked beautiful. He promptly followed her on Instagram, and probably slid into her DMs.

Drake wasted no time. pic.twitter.com/Hwz8gNuxAb — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 22, 2017

In this time of political upheaval, it’s nice to know that some things will never change: Drake will never turn down an opportunity to be flirtatious.