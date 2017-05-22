Here’s something we don’t acknowledge enough: We all ought to be a little more thankful for Drake and his shameless thirst for pop culture’s reigning women. Is there a woman on earth Drake hasn’t found a way to publicly appreciate or openly lust after? The Billboard Music Awards were mostly boring, save for Drake — who broke a record for most BBMA wins in a single year last night — bowing down before celestial songstress Céline Dion and planting the seeds of an (ostensibly Instagram-exclusive) romance with Vanessa Hudgens (he also called Nicki Minaj the love of his life, but since when is that news?). When Aubrey Drake Graham — nothing but a humble rapper from Toronto — was in the presence of Céline Dion, he responded as we all would: with a bow. Then the thirst took over, and Drake said that he’s “a year away from a Céline tat.”
Onstage, Drake told Vanessa Hudgens she looked beautiful. He promptly followed her on Instagram, and probably slid into her DMs.
In this time of political upheaval, it’s nice to know that some things will never change: Drake will never turn down an opportunity to be flirtatious.