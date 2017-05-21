Listen, there are some constants in the world that’ll just never change. People love pizza, people love puppies, and people love Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tom Hanks. So it’s with this exact reason in mind why the duo will be teaming up for a presidential run in 2020 (!), as they’re pretty in-tune to how much America adores them. Their plan is easy, actually — Hanks has the precious senior vote from all of those World War II movies, while Johnson can cater to the minority vote, because people assume he’s “whatever they are.” But perhaps Hanks sums up their campaign strategy the best: “The truth is, America needs us.” We wouldn’t disagree.
Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks Are Ready to Be Your Beloved 2020 Presidential Candidates
