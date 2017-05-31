Eagles of Death Metal Recorded Two Songs With Long-Time Fan Kesha

Should Kesha be granted the chance to finally release new music after the never-ending dueling lawsuits between the singer and producer/label executive Dr. Luke, her upcoming album promises quite the collaboration. While there’s been rumors floating around about who the pop star is teaming with for her first album since 2012’s Warrior, Eagles with Death Metal guitarist Dave Catching confirmed his band’s part on two tracks. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Catching spoke about his debut solo-album (Shared Hallucinations Pt. 1) and recording with the much younger artist. “She used to come to Eagles shows when she was 16,” Catching said. “She was always a big fan. Then I remember we got back from Europe … and she was on every magazine cover when we landed from a tour. It was really amazing.”