6 mins ago

Nicki Minaj Tells Ellen She’s Been Having a Lot of ‘Sleepovers’ With Nas

But Nicki also says she’s celibate.

11 mins ago

David in Alien: Covenant Is the Best Blockbuster Villain in Years. Here’s Why.

Michael Fassbender’s David isn’t just an equal match for the heroes. He’s the engine that makes the film run.

12 mins ago

Elisabeth Moss to Star in a TV Series About Typhoid Mary

Based on Mary Beth Keane’s novel Fever.

28 mins ago

Your Guide to All of the Bands in Twin Peaks

The old Roadhouse is a musical epicenter.

1:13 p.m.

The Ratings for Twin Peaks Weren’t Good. Who Cares?

There’s more than one way to judge the success of Showtime’s revival.

1:11 p.m.

Can I Watch the Twin Peaks Reboot Without Seeing the Original?

Here are the four things you need to remember.

12:35 p.m.

Why The Bachelorette’s ‘Whaboom’ Guy Lucas Isn’t a Villain

He’s just irritating.

12:16 p.m.

Why the Alien Franchise Has Such a Dramatic Musical Past

Has scoring a film series ever been this difficult?

12:08 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Season-Three Finale Recap: Full Circle

Did you really think Xo and Ro’s wedding would be a fairy tale?

11:48 a.m.

AT&T Floats Idea of 20-Minute Game of Thrones Episodes for Mobile

Jon Snow lectures the the Night’s Watch, Daenerys squabbles with her advisers — cut to black, end of episode.

11:34 a.m.

Take That’s Manchester Arena Concerts Canceled Following Bombing

It’s currently unclear if the rest of the upcoming events at the Manchester Arena will be canceled.

10:24 a.m.

Kendrick Lamar Has Deemed Future’s ‘Mask Off’ Worthy of a Remix

“How y’all let a conscious nigga go commercial while only makin’ conscious albums?”

10:10 a.m.

James Bond Actor Sir Roger Moore Dead at 89

He led seven Bond movies over the course of 13 years.

10:06 a.m.

Even 75-Year-Old Michael Haneke Understands the Power of a Sia Song

The director’s new film, Happy End, which just premiered at Cannes, uses a poignant performance of “Chandelier.”

10:00 a.m.

Twin Peaks’ Fourth Episode Is an Absurdist Joy

If you found the first three episodes challenging, the fourth one is your reward.

10:00 a.m.

New Podcast Cosby Unraveled Explores Bill Cosby’s Life and Downfall

The new podcast will run during the comedian’s sexual-assault trial.

9:45 a.m.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties Somehow Makes Punk-Rock Aliens Uncool

John Cameron Mitchell’s new movie has a great logline, but poor execution.

9:41 a.m.

Disney Eyes Another Oscar-Winning Director to Turn Pinocchio Live-Action

Pinocchio will get his real-boy wish, probably with a side of Mendes’s ennui.

9:38 a.m.

Michael Jackson’s Estate Won’t Authorize Lifetime and Netflix’s Upcoming Biopics

The estate could sue.

9:36 a.m.

Katy Perry Confirms Taylor Swift Feud During Carpool Karaoke

“She started it, and it’s time for her to finish it.”