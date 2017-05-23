Elisabeth Moss to Star in a TV Series About Typhoid Mary

If there’s one thing we can rely on, it’s Elisabeth Moss making dark and harrowing television shows. Moss has signed on to star in Fever, a new BBC series about Typhoid Mary, the name given to Irish immigrant and cook Mary Mallon, a healthy carrier of typhoid fever who infected several families with the disease and was later imprisoned in order to quarantine her from the rest of New York. The series is based on Mary Beth Keane’s novel Fever. Elisabeth Moss, who currently stars in the dour and grim The Handmaid’s Tale and will be returning soon for the second season of Top of the Lake, should really follow all this up with a lighthearted comedy — just for our sake.