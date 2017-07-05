Elizabeth Warren and Dwayne Johnson Bond Over Her Favorite Show, HBO’s Ballers

It is a truth we hold to be self-evident that Senator Elizabeth Warren is a die-hard fan of Dwayne Johnson’s HBO sports dramedy Ballers, enthusiastically citing the series as one of many reasons she chose to support the Writers Guild of America during the WGA’s recent contract negotiations. Earlier today the Baywatch actor tweeted an Uproxx article detailing the senior senator’s well-recorded fondness for his show, which co-stars John David Washington, Omar Benson Miller, and Rob Corddry. “Luv this. Thx U Senator Elizabeth Warren (and hubby Bruce) for watching our @BallersHBO. Like you, we ball hard,” the Rock wrote. Elizabeth Warren not only tweeted back, but also put her hopes for the show’s upcoming third season out into the universe. (Note: She also kiiiiiind of posted a spoiler, depending on which season of Ballers you are current watching.) Exclaimed Warren, “We’ve got 7/23 marked on our calendars. Sure hope Ricky sticks with the Pats!” Nevertheless, she balled.