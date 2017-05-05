Ellen DeGeneres Says Trump Isn’t Welcome on Her Show

This morning on Today, during an interview with Matt Lauer commemorating the 20th anniversary of her coming out, Ellen DeGeneres made it clear that she does not know President Trump, nor does she want to. And, she told Lauer, she wouldn’t want to interview him on her show. (That answer prompted plenty of audience laughter and applause.) “I’m not going to change his mind,” DeGeneres said. “He’s against everything that I stand for.” However, she went on to suggest that we should respect the views of those who don’t agree with us, something she doesn’t seem ready to do when it comes to our current commander-in-chief. Regardless, the two are far removed from the early days of Celebrity Apprentice, when the idea of a President Trump was still a joke and DeGeneres once interviewed him aboard his famous helicopter.