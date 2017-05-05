Latest News from Vulture

13 mins ago

Ellen DeGeneres Says Trump Isn’t Welcome on Her Show

“He’s against everything that I stand for.”

12:22 p.m.

Here’s How to Audition for a Spike Jonze Movie

Margaret Qualley, the star of Kenzo’s viral perfume ad, had to audition for Jonze by dancing like a tree.

12:21 p.m.

Watch Beautiful British Men Suffer in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk Trailer

The film arrives July 21.

12:07 p.m.

See the Trailer for Bloodline’s Final Season

Kyle Chandler’s real nervous.

11:46 a.m.

Barry Jenkins on How He Directed Dear White People’s Most Pivotal Episode

“We are trying to work the audience into an empathic feeling, so that we understand what it’s like to be Reggie.”

11:43 a.m.

Ian McShane: Don’t You Dare Call Me a ‘National Treasure’

“When a fan’s going, ‘How did you do that?’ it’s like, ‘How the f*ck do I know?’”

11:07 a.m.

Chris Stapleton’s From a Room: Volume 1 Is Proof That Country Is Doing Just Fine

Songs of hard drinking and sobering thinking abound.

10:53 a.m.

The Big Bang Theory’s Creator Trolled Trump Over Apprentice Ratings Last Night

“Defeat terrorism and crazy dictators? He couldn’t even defeat Two and a Half Men.”

10:47 a.m.

Scandal Recap: Eleven Pounds

This show transformed into 24 so gradually, we barely noticed it happening.

10:38 a.m.

Movie Review: You Can’t Look Away From Last Men in Aleppo

You should see this movie to witness an ongoing tragedy. But you should also see it to learn humility.

10:10 a.m.

Grizzly Bear Has Come to Reclaim Its Indie-Rock Throne With a New Song

They’re back after nearly five years.

10:08 a.m.

From The Handmaid’s Tale to 13 Reasons Why, Book Adaptations Are All Over TV

And they’re more prestige-y than ever.

10:03 a.m.

Why Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Ends on That Character

As director James Gunn explains, it caps off the movie’s most touching emotional arc.

10:00 a.m.

Perfume Genius on His Biggest Album Yet, Queerness, and Rihanna

“Well, why don’t I make this big fucking album that usually dudely dudes make?”

9:34 a.m.

How Marvel Got Sylvester Stallone (and Those Secret Stars) to Join Guardians 2

“It was just a fun thing we asked him to come to, with the thought of, Wouldn’t it be cool if we could do more down the line?”

9:26 a.m.

Star Wars Superfan Adam Scott Quivers With Joy When Surprised by Mark Hamill

Surprise, it’s Luke Skywalker!

9:15 a.m.

Conversations About Death and Comedy With Chris Gethard

Gethard just wrapped an Off Broadway show about suicide and is about to take it to London.

9:00 a.m.

The Teens on 13 Reasons Why Have a Lot of Tattoos

Do high schools even allow this much ink?

8:27 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Closing Songs Are Slyly Genius

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” may not seem like it belongs in this show. But it does.

7:00 a.m.

Sense8 Recap: Jailbreak, Baby

“Obligate Mutualisms” blends the light with the dark, showing the full spectrum of Sense8’s pathos.