Ellen DeGeneres always has a spring in her step, but if her step is noticeably more spring-like to the naked tv-watching eye on Monday, it’s probably due to The Ellen DeGeneres Show taking home the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment this weekend. Steve Harvey, America’s host with the most (truly, the man has an insane number of programs on his plate), also cleaned up at Sunday’s Daytime Emmy Awards, taking home both the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host for his work on Family Feud, as well as the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show/Informative Host for Steve Harvey. Harvey reportedly did not attend Sunday night’s ceremony, perhaps deciding he has had enough award show stage time to last him a lifetime.
While most of the night’s winners were network stalwarts or network shows now in syndication, Amazon did represent for the streaming services, winning the Outstanding Culinary Program Daytime Emmy for their food travel show Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse. Meanwhile, Parks and Recreation star Jim O’Heir won for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series for his turn on The Bold and The Beautiful. Congratulations, Garry. You can read the rest of Sunday night’s winners below:
Outstanding Drama Series
General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Scott Clifton, The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Gina Tognoni, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts
Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Entertainment Tonight
Outstanding Culinary Program
Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse
Outstanding Game Show Host
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Outstanding Writing Team, Drama Series
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Outstanding Talk Show/Informative
The Dr. Oz Show
Outstanding Talk Show/Informative Host
Steve Harvey, Steve Harvey
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
Lexi Ainsworth, General Hospital
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
Bryan Craig, General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Kate Mansi, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Steve Burton, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Jim O’Heir, The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Directing Team, Drama Series
General Hospital
Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program
Gaby Natale, SuperLatina
Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish
Destinos
Outstanding Game Show
Jeopardy!
Outstanding Morning Program
Good Morning America