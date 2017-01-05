Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres always has a spring in her step, but if her step is noticeably more spring-like to the naked tv-watching eye on Monday, it’s probably due to The Ellen DeGeneres Show taking home the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment this weekend. Steve Harvey, America’s host with the most (truly, the man has an insane number of programs on his plate), also cleaned up at Sunday’s Daytime Emmy Awards, taking home both the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host for his work on Family Feud, as well as the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show/Informative Host for Steve Harvey. Harvey reportedly did not attend Sunday night’s ceremony, perhaps deciding he has had enough award show stage time to last him a lifetime.



While most of the night’s winners were network stalwarts or network shows now in syndication, Amazon did represent for the streaming services, winning the Outstanding Culinary Program Daytime Emmy for their food travel show Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse. Meanwhile, Parks and Recreation star Jim O’Heir won for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series for his turn on The Bold and The Beautiful. Congratulations, Garry. You can read the rest of Sunday night’s winners below:

Outstanding Drama Series

General Hospital



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Scott Clifton, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Gina Tognoni, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts

Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Entertainment Tonight

Outstanding Culinary Program

Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse

Outstanding Game Show Host

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Outstanding Writing Team, Drama Series

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative

The Dr. Oz Show

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative Host

Steve Harvey, Steve Harvey

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Lexi Ainsworth, General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Bryan Craig, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Kate Mansi, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Steve Burton, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Jim O’Heir, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Directing Team, Drama Series

General Hospital

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program

Gaby Natale, SuperLatina

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish

Destinos

Outstanding Game Show

Jeopardy!

Outstanding Morning Program

Good Morning America