Watch Emmy Rossum Discuss Why She Decided to Fight for Equal Pay on Shameless

Emmy Rossum famously won her fight for equal pay on Shameless after several seasons of being underpaid compared to her co-star William H. Macy. During a Vulture Festival panel with Rossum, Macy, and executive producer Nancy Pimental, Rossum talked about why she finally decided to advocate for herself, while Macy reiterated his support for Emmy’s “no-brainer” fight. “It’s unconscionable they would pay a woman less for the same job,” Macy said. “It’s show biz’s job to get us for as cheaply as they can — and our job to say no.”