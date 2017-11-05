Remember the Good Times: Here Are All the Shows That Got Canceled This Season

It’s bloodletting time in the TV business. As the networks prepare for their annual upfront presentations one week from now, during which they will announce new programming for the fall, they are dropping the hammer on underperforming shows. The time-travel bubble looks to have burst, with shows like Making History and Timeless being discontinued; while the heroes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will live to protect another day, the heroes of Powerless will not. Here is the running list of dearly departed shows.
ABC
Notorious, Last Man Standing, Time After Time, Conviction, Dr. Ken, Imaginary Mary, American Crime, Secrets and Lies, The Catch, The Real O’Neals
Fox
APB, Making History, Pitch, Rosewood, Sleepy Hollow, Son of Zorn
NBC
Emerald City, Grimm, Timeless, Powerless
The CW
Frequency, No Tomorrow
CBS
Doubt, Pure Genius
MTV
Sweet/Vicious
WGN America
Outsiders
USA
Eyewitness
The Disney Channel
Girl Meets World
Syfy
Incorporated
Cinemax
The Knick
FXX
Man Seeking Woman