When you’re at Vulture Festival’s panel with comedian Bill Burr about his stand-up and the new season of his animated Netflix show, F Is for Family, you’re family. The laughs, as if they were a bowl of pasta, will be never-ending. The insight, as if it were a bowl of salad, will be never-ending. The thoughtful debate, as if it were breadsticks … The point is it will be good. In the session, Burr will premiere the first episode of the season. This season, it’s the winter of 1974 — real “We Didn’t Start the Fire” times — and patriarch Frank Murphy (Bill Burr) is grappling with being out of the workforce and having his wife Sue (Laura Dern!) support the family. The ten-episode second season drops on the streaming service on May 30. Watch the trailer above and then wonder if, when you think about it, “never-ending” sounds more like a threat than a promise.