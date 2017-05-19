Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

Where Do PWR BTTM Go From Here?

PWR BTTM’s music has been yanked from streaming services over allegations of sexual assault. Can they get it back?

28 mins ago

Right Now Is a Blockbuster Moment in New York for Female Artists

Now let’s see if we can keep it up.

11:00 a.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Recap: Furiosity

Titus’s take on Lemonade is pretty great.

10:59 a.m.

$110.5 Million Basquiat Painting Is 6th Most Expensive Work Sold at Auction

It is one of 11 to sell for over $100 million.

10:55 a.m.

Jesse Eisenberg to Mime His Way Into the Oscar Race As Marcel Marceau

It’s already being compared to Life Is Beautiful.

10:45 a.m.

What Fire Walk With Me May Tell Us About the New Twin Peaks

It will be “very important to understanding” the reboot.

10:34 a.m.

Why Twin Peaks Is Not the Series We’ve Convinced Ourselves It Was

Here are seven things you need to keep in mind as you watch the show.

10:10 a.m.

Aziz Ansari Recaps ‘Religion’: The Post-9/11 Montage That Got Cut

Plus, the easter egg you probably missed.

10:06 a.m.

This Is What Camila Cabello Sounds Like Harmonizing on Her Own

It’s a two-parter.

10:00 a.m.

Jerry Seinfeld Likes Jokes About the Seinfeld Finale (If They’re Funny)

A very special bonus episode of Good One.

9:58 a.m.

With ‘Big Fish,’ Vince Staples Announces His New Album Big Fish Theory

Vince’s new album Big Fish Theory is due in June.

9:38 a.m.

Liam Payne’s Solo Career Has Started With a One Direction Diss

“You know I used to be in 1D, now I’m out free.”

9:29 a.m.

Is Katy Perry’s New Song ‘Swish Swish’ a Taylor Swift Diss Track?

“Karma’s not a liar. She keeps receipts.”

9:21 a.m.

Chris Cornell’s Wife, Vicky, Disputes Coroner’s Suicide Ruling

The family believes Chris’s suicide was accidental.

9:00 a.m.

What Laura Dern Would Sound Like As Your Mom in the F Is for Family S2 Trailer

Laura Dern is your mom. Bill Burr is your dad.

8:58 a.m.

Big Boy Harry Styles Gets His Very Own Carpool Karaoke

He wears a lot of different shirts.

8:32 a.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season Premiere Recap: Hitting a Floating Tambourine

Kimmy wants to go to college, which isn’t just for “rich kids and only the very best clowns.”

8:29 a.m.

Despite French Boos at Cannes, Okja Proved It Should Be Netflix’s First Big Film

A quiet film might have had trouble overcoming a rocky start. Okja is not a quiet film.

8:00 a.m.

For David Lynch, Coming Back to Twin Peaks Was Like Rolling Off a Log

“It feels like only a moment ago we were working on the original and then, a moment later, we’re stepping back into it.”

7:58 a.m.

Okja Is a Madcap Creature Feature That Might Make You a Vegetarian

Bong Joon-ho’s latest is one part E.T., one part Snowpiercer.