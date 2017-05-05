Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

When you think of the role you’ve been waiting for Jason Momoa to play, the answer is definitely “Will Ferrell’s son,” right? Well the Pride of Gypsies is in a wish-granting mood, because that’s exactly what’s going to happen. Variety reports that Momoa and Ferrell will pair up for an untitled comedy in which the comedian will play a has-been TV star who reunites with his on-screen son years after their show went off air. The little boy grew up to be a huge celebrity and a generally huge man, played by Momoa. The site gags practically write themselves. It will be like Daddy’s Home when Ferrell’s step dad character sees Mark Whalberg shirtless and everyone giggles, except when Momoa ends up shirtless Ferrell will just disappear from the screen and everyone will fan themselves as they gaze upon his TV progeny. If you’re wondering just how excited Momoa is about this news, the answer is very.