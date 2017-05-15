Former Paramount CEO Brad Grey Dead at 59

Former Paramount chairman and CEO Brad Grey died of cancer on Sunday night at age 59. Grey took his job at the studio in 2005 and then left the studio this February; under his watch, Paramount released franchises that included the Transformers, Star Trek, and Mission Impossible films, but also struggled through a series of notable flops and shrinking film production in general. He’s survived by his wife, son, three grown children from a previous marriage, mother, brother, and sister. Grey’s family is planning a private funeral service later this week, while a memorial service will be scheduled in the coming weeks.