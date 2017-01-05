Fox Benches Baseball Drama Pitch After One Season

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox has officially pulled Pitch from their lineup following the show’s ten-episode first season. Starring Kylie Bunbury, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mark Consuelos, the show, produced in partnership with Major League Baseball, followed Bunbury’s pitcher Ginny Baker as she took the mound as the MLB’s first female player. Actor Dan Lauria, who played San Diego Padres’ manager Al Luongo on the series, took to Facebook to vent about the network’s decision. “Pitch is officially no more. Fox, in their infinite, but not so wise wisdom, has decided to cancel Pitch,” he wrote. “I knew the longer they took the less chance we had but I did have renewed hope when Thursday night football had been canceled. We would have done better without even having a new time slot. Excuse me, I’m being logical.” Having premiered September 22, 2016, Pitch squared off against Thursday Night Football on CBS during part of its run. The show’s executive producer Kevin Falls tweeted a thanks to fans Monday night, saying in part, “Thank you to our faithful fans for trying so hard to save us.” And somewhere men are laughing, and somewhere children shout, but there is no joy in San Diego: creator Dan Fogelman’s female-driven baseball drama has struck out.

